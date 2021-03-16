VMware updates CloudHealth, vRealize with more support across major clouds

VMware on Tuesday announced a series of updates to CloudHealth and vRealize, tools that help customers with multi-cloud management. The updates make these tools more valuable across a broader reach of public cloud vendors.

The updates are in keeping with VMware's ongoing efforts to serve as a bridge across public cloud providers. In 2020, then-CEO Pat Gelsinger said VMware's goal is "to become the multi-cloud infrastructure provider of choice."

VMware acquired CloudHealth in 2018 for multi-cloud management. The platform helps enterprises analyze cost, usage, security and performance of computing environments across public clouds. The CloudHealth FlexReports tool produces customizable, cost evaluation reports. In this update, it now supports Microsoft Azure Enterprise Agreements (EAs), allowing customers to select both Azure EA and AWS Cost and Usage Reports. CloudHealth has also deepened its support for AWS Savings Plans with the introduction of automated recommendations.

The updates to vRealize -- VMware's cloud management suite -- cover vRealize Automation, VMware vRealize Operations, VMware vRealize Log Insight and VMware vRealize Network Insight. Here are some of the highlights:

With vRealize Automation 8.4, customers get enhanced public cloud provisioning support for Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Meanwhile, vRealize Automation Cloud integration with VMware Cloud on AWS will help automate the setup of the necessary cloud resources.

Other upgrades include enhanced vRealize automation SaltStack config integration, as well as expanded network automation with NSX-T migration support.

Updates to vRealize Operations include dramatically expanded coverage of the most popular native AWS services, bringing support to a total of 57 services going forward. There's also new VMware Cloud on AWS What-if Planning, as well as improved cost flow optimization and support for open source Telegraf agent plugins.

Meanwhile, vRealize Network Insight Cloud now provides network visibility for both Google Cloud VMware Engine and Azure VMware Solution. There's also improved network visibility for VMware Cloud on AWS, enabling network visibility of intra-SDDC Groups and AWS Transit Connect traffic flows.