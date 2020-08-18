VMware updates vRealize portfolio with more automation

VMware on Tuesday announced a series of updates to its portfolio of vRealize Cloud Management tools. In addition to adding more automation to the suite, VMware is adding enhanced Kubernetes support, deeper integration with key tools and overall usability improvements.

The improvements around vRealize are all aimed at consolidating the management of applications, platforms and infrastructure. VMware's ultimate goal, CEO Pat Gelsinger has said, is to become "the ubiquitous, central infrastructure to enable our customers' digital transformation."

The latest updates include several to vRealize Automation 8.2 and VMware vRealize Automation Cloud, such as more granular role-based access control (RBAC), better support for multi-tenant infrastructure and network automation with NSX policy APIs. There's also now self-service provisioning of Kubernetes namespaces and improved infrastructure-as-code capabilities.

Meanwhile, vRealize Operations 8.2 and vRealize Operations Cloud also also getting improved Kubernetes support via an integration with VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid and third-party distributions. There's also new integrations with application performance monitoring (APM) tools like AppDynamics, Datadog and Dynatrace. VMware is also improving native AWS

Management, allowing customers to automatically import for faster troubleshooting. Customers using vRealize Operations 8.2 and Operations Cloud will also see improvements in pricing, with daily virtual machine cost granularity, enhanced metering capabilities and pricing support for non-VMware vRealize Automation workloads.

VMware's vRealize Log Insight 8.2 and vRealize Log Insight Cloud are also getting enhanced Kubernetes support and a deeper integration with VMware Cloud on AWS. VMware Skyline, a proactive IT support service, is also introducing a more simplified onboarding experience.