VMware updates Workspace One

VMware on Monday is rolling out upgrades to its digital workspace platform, Workspace One. Unveiled during the VMworld conference, the enhancements rely on automation and a partner ecosystem to enable companies to offer on-demand workspace services to employees.

Workspace One Intelligence -- which analyzes device, app and user data and also provides automation tools -- now offers User Environment Manager (UEM) support for for 100% Group Policy Object coverage. There are also new Windows 10 UEM capabilities.

Meanwhile, Workspace One customers can now access pre-installed Win32 applications on Dell PCs, thanks to a new collaboration between Dell and VMware. And now that the AirLift connector to Microsoft System Center Configuration Management (SCCM) is generally available, customers can automate the migration of SCCM collections and applications into Workspace One.

There are also new integrations with the Workspace One Trust Network, which offers risk monitoring and rapid mitigation response. The integrations are with Carbon Black, Netskope and Lookout for greater visibility across mobile, endpoint and cloud. Additionally, its expanded partner ecosystem now includes TrendMicro, CheckPoint, Palo Alto Networks and ZScaler.

VMware is also rolling out new Workspace One end-user services, including a beta experience of the Workspace One Notebook app to deliver secure, containerized tasks and notes for employees using BYO devices.

In a statement, IDC program director Phil Hochmuth said that VMware "has been aggressive in its push of a feature set that supports the broadest set of enterprise use cases, from intelligence to automation, for organizations transitioning to digital workspace solutions and unified endpoint management."

