Want a Ryzen chip for your setup? Save $70 on AMD's second-gen 2700X

AMD knocked it out of the park with its second-generation Ryzen chips -- and now, you can save about $70 on the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 3.7GHz 8-Core processor. It offers you 8-core/16-threads, 4.3GHz max/3.7GHz base, 20MB cache, 105W TDP, and a Wraith Prism (LED) cooler.

Originally priced at $329, you can now get the 2700X 3.7GHz chip for $289.99 with free shipping from Best Buy or Amazon. Or, new customers can get an additional $30 off with the promo code APPHOLIDAY25 if they shop at Best Buy via Google Express app (iOS or Android). With that last option, you'll save about $70 altogether -- a huge savings.

Ryzen chips sit at that perfect balance point of price and performance, and they appeal across the board. If you're a gamer, you're getting similar performance to Intel silicon for less money, and if you're into content creation, you're getting better performance for your money.

One welcomed feature of this Ryzen line is the inclusion of a cooler. This will save buyers both time and money, since a cooler of corresponding quality costs around $20. The second-generation Ryzen parts also feature a second-generation soldered IHS (Integrated Heat Spreader) -- the metal bit on the top of the processor that rests on the heatsink.

This chip also represents the first based on the 12-nanometer Zen+ architecture, which brings with it a number of improvements including improved memory and cache latency, higher clockspeeds, better overclocking, and better performance with reduced power consumption.

For more about the second-generation Ryzen chip line, see ZDNet's previous coverage:

