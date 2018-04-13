AMD unveils 2nd generation AMD Ryzen processors

Today seems AMD take its Ryzen line of processors to the next level with the unveiling of the 2nd generation AMD Ryzen silicon.

Today sees AMD lift the lid on four processors, two Ryzen 7 models, and another two from the Ryzen 5 line.

Ryzen 7 2700X

8-core/16-threads

4.3GHz max/3.7GHz base

20MB cache

105W TDP

Wraith Prism (LED)

$329

Ryzen 7 2700

8-core/16-threads

4.1GHz max/3.2GHz base

20MB cache

65W TDP

Wraith Spire (LED)

$299

Ryzen 5 2600X

6-core/12-threads

4.2GHz max/3.6GHz base

19MB cache

95W TDP

Wraith Spire

$229

Ryzen 5 2600

6-core/12-threads

3.9GHz max/3.4GHz base

19MB cache

65W TDP

Wraith Stealth

$199

Pre-orders for these processors begin today, with the silicon expected to be on the shelves April 19.

One nice feature of the 2nd generation Ryzen is the inclusion of a cooler with all processors (only selected processors from the 1st generation line shipped with a cooler).

These new 2nd generation Ryzen chips not only bring more cores and more speed to the table, but also feature advanced AMD SenseMI technology, a set of sensing, adapting, and learning technologies built into Ryzen chips.

Motherboard support for the 2nd generation Ryzen chips comes in the form of the X470 chipset, will launch alongside the silicon, with boards available from all the big names, including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI.

Existing 300-series motherboards will require a firmware update in order to be compatible with 2nd generation Ryzen chips, although 300-series boards that are labeled "Ryzen Desktop 2000 Ready" will already have that update installed.

