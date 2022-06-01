/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet
ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Business IT Priorities

Want to advance your career in tech? Focus on these three areas

Here's how to keep up and flourish in tech, according to Meerah Rajavel, CIO for Palo Alto Networks.
joe-mckendrick.jpg
Written by Joe McKendrick, Contributor on

Technology is moving too fast for anyone -- including the most productive and adaptative technology professionals -- to keep up with everything. But there are some core competencies and mindsets that will help people be able to leverage the resources around them. 

In this Q&A, Meerah Rajavel, chief information officer for Citrix at the time of this interview (now CIO for Palo Alto Networks), shares her observations on what it takes to keep up with everything and flourish in this industry: 

What types of skills should today's IT professionals be working to develop?

Rajavel: Technology is ever-changing and moving faster than any one person can keep up with. At the end of the day, it all comes down to resilience and continuous learning. To engage and be productive in any role, tech professionals need to be open to new ideas and willing to take risks, fail fast and move on. In addition, they need to have good communication skills and be able to articulate how technology can be applied to solve business problems and alleviate customer pain.

How have IT skills requirements evolved with the rise of cloud computing and digital transformation?

Rajavel: Every company is now a software company. From mobile banking and virtual healthcare visits to self-driving cars and automated food prep and delivery services, software applications are embedded into nearly every aspect of the economy and our lives.

To be and remain relevant, technical professionals need to focus on three areas: cloud, security and programming and scripting languages. Certification with cloud platforms like Azure, AWS, and GCP are extremely relevant and in-demand today, and as hybrid work has become the new norm, certifications in digital workspace companies are also critically important, along with security-focused credentials like CISM, CCISP, and CISA.

Are there particular job roles or skills that will be supplanted by automation, AI, or low/no-code?

Rajavel: I don't believe there will be job replacements as a result of AI/ML. Instead, what you will see is job augmentation and rethinking that leads to the creation of new roles. For instance, the paradigm is shifting away from user-centric thinking toward human-plus-machine thinking. This brings in artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics in addition to user experience in the workflow design process. That's a skill that's not widely available today.

Are there roles or skills that will become more prominent as lower-level tasks are supplanted?

Rajavel: Security remains a critical priority for CIOs. In the hybrid cloud, remote working, BYOD world we now live in, more resources are required to ensure that corporate networks and assets remain safe, and I think you'll see companies prioritize securing them.

On the non-tech side of IT, product thinking and strong program management and excellent communication skills will continue to be in demand as we look to solve complex problems with technology and need to work across functions to do so.

What's your advice for IT professionals seeking to move up the management ladder?

Rajavel: Every company today is on the journey to digital transformation. IT professionals seeking to move up the management ladder need to demonstrate a clear ability to align with their business counterparts and collectively approach things from an inside-out and outside-in, industry and company-wide perspective to accelerate it. 

Featured


Show Comments

Related

Repairing broken plastics? This stuff is better than superglue
img-6444.jpg

Repairing broken plastics? This stuff is better than superglue

Home & Office
How to record a phone call on your Android phone
replace-this-image.jpg

How to record a phone call on your Android phone

Android
Best 75-inch TV 2022: In this case, bigger can be better
75-inch-tv-action-shot.jpg

Best 75-inch TV 2022: In this case, bigger can be better

TVs