Was ChatGPT down for you? OpenAI's chatbot hit by major outage - here's what happened

OpenAI indicated ChatGPT experienced a major outage earlier today. It recovered for a few hours, then went down again for about three hours. Here's what we know.
Written by Maria Diaz, Staff Writer
OpenAI ChatGPT GPT-4o
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

ChatGPT went down for the second time today due to a major OpenAI outage, but it's finally back up and running. The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot has become a major productivity tool for many users. As the US began the workday this morning, many users could not access it from 10:30 a.m. through 1:17 p.m. ET. 

At that time, OpenAI updated its status page to report the outage's resolution:

"Resolved - We experienced a major outage impacting all users on all plans of ChatGPT. The impact included all ChatGPT-related services. The impact did not include platform.openai.com or the API. This incident started June 4th at 2:15p GMT and was resolved June 4th at 5:01p GMT."

Before then, OpenAI had recommended ChatGPT users perform a hard refresh by clearing their browser cache before reopening the AI chatbot. 

OpenAI reported its first major outage of the day this morning, which began around 2:30 a.m. ET. Five hours later, the company pushed out a fix, resolving the issue. Not everyone was affected, however, as reports say it appears to have affected mostly logged-in users. The outage was widespread, affecting the web version and the mobile and Mac apps.

If you find yourself looking for AI chatbots alternative to ChatGPT in the event of another outage, here are a few you can try:

  • Microsoft Copilot: Touted as the best ChatGPT alternative, Copilot is accessible online and can access internet sources. Copilot also uses GPT-4, which is OpenAI's LLM but isn't down now.
  • Gemini: This is a good opportunity if you haven't tried Google's chatbot yet. This free AI chatbot has access to Google and replies quickly.
  • You.com: This AI bot is powered by one of the most advanced LLMs and is available for free with web access.
