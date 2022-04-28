Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Way Day deal alert: Save $150 on Cuisinart's bread maker

You can save 47 percent on this high-tech bread maker that features settings for low-carb and gluten-free recipes.

Today is the last day of Wayfair's annual Way Day sales event. And you won't want to miss the chance to get your hands on the Cuisinart 2-pound convection bread maker for over $150 off. And if you sign up for the Wayfair store card or Mastercard, you'll also get an additional $40 off of your Way Day purchase of $100 or more plus either 5 percent back in rewards or 24 months of no-interest financing (if paid in full). 

Cuisinart 2-pound convection bread maker

$176 at Wayfair

ZDNet Recommends

The best Way Day deals: Top discounts from Wayfair's annual sale The best Way Day deals: Top discounts from Wayfair's annual sale Wayfair's annual Way Day sale runs on April 27 and 28 for 48 hours of huge discounts.

The Cuisinart convection bread maker features a non-stick interior as well as an automatic shut-off for perfect loaves every time. It also automatically adjusts cooking speed and timer intervals and features special settings for making low-carb and gluten-free recipes; this is great news if you have food sensitivities and want to save a bit of money over store-bought varieties. With three choices for both crust color and loaf sizes, you can create over 100 different styles of bread, cake, and even jam.

The entire unit measures 12 x 16.5 x 10.5 inches, making it easy to tuck away in a corner of your counter or in a cupboard when not in use, and the brushed stainless steel design adds a sleek, modern look that will complement almost any kitchen appliance suite or decor.

More Way Day 2022 deals

ZDNet is rounding up the top deals here: Way Day 2022: The best deals from Wayfair's sale. Below we've also highlighted a few other deals on Wayfair worth checking out.

14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote

$357 at Wayfair

Growing System LED Hydroponic Unit

$71.84 at Wayfair

Poweredge Cordless Stick Vac

$199.99 at Wayfair

ZDNet Recommends

Nutrition | Kitchen & Household | ZDNet Recommends
Show Comments