Way Day deal alert: Save $150 on Cuisinart's bread maker

Today is the last day of Wayfair's annual Way Day sales event. And you won't want to miss the chance to get your hands on the Cuisinart 2-pound convection bread maker for over $150 off. And if you sign up for the Wayfair store card or Mastercard, you'll also get an additional $40 off of your Way Day purchase of $100 or more plus either 5 percent back in rewards or 24 months of no-interest financing (if paid in full).

The Cuisinart convection bread maker features a non-stick interior as well as an automatic shut-off for perfect loaves every time. It also automatically adjusts cooking speed and timer intervals and features special settings for making low-carb and gluten-free recipes; this is great news if you have food sensitivities and want to save a bit of money over store-bought varieties. With three choices for both crust color and loaf sizes, you can create over 100 different styles of bread, cake, and even jam.

The entire unit measures 12 x 16.5 x 10.5 inches, making it easy to tuck away in a corner of your counter or in a cupboard when not in use, and the brushed stainless steel design adds a sleek, modern look that will complement almost any kitchen appliance suite or decor.