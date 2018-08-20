Exactly when will we see new iPhones? We predict the date Apple will announce its next device

Ten useful iPhone apps you didn't know you needed

Yep. It's late August. This is what we do to pass the time until the next flood of Apple news arrives. Hey, you're reading this. So you understand.

We actually have event data going back a decade. I've built a spreadsheet based on event data posted by AAPL Investors. Some of you have seen me use this to predict spring Apple events, but this time we're going to use it to predict when the fall iPhone event will take place.

We have ten years of fall Apple event data. On six of those years, Apple has held two fall events, with the second event generally being a Mac-focused event.

Whether or not Apple held a second October event, Apple has always held an event in September, except for 2011. That year, the sole event was held on October 4.

Since 2012, Apple has always held an iPhone event in September. Let's list those dates:

September 12, 2012, the second Wednesday of the month

September 10, 2013, the second Tuesday of the month

September 9, 2014, the second Tuesday of the month

September 9, 2015, the second Wednesday of the month

September 7, 2016, the first Wednesday of the month

September 12, 2017, the second Tuesday of the month

That, there, ladies and gentlemen, is a pattern. With the exception of 2016, the September Apple event has always been on the second Tuesday or Wednesday of the month. Even back in 2008 and 2009, the event was on the second Tuesday or Wednesday of the month.

Therefore, even without the use of p-values and linear regression, it's almost guaranteed that Apple will hold its next iPhone event on either Tuesday, September 11 or Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

Given what 9/11 means to Americans, and also given the horrors California has been going through with wildfires, it's incredibly unlikely that Apple will be tone-deaf enough to set its next major iPhone event on a date of somber historical significance.

That would leave September 12. Now, I can't guarantee that what's past is prologue, especially when it comes to Apple's marketing and logistics plans. But if I were a betting man, I'd put my money on September 12, 2018.

Go ahead. Mark your calendars. 1pm Eastern, 10am Pacific. Yep. I'm that sure. As for what's going to be announced, here's our best guess. I'm thinking there will probably be new iPhones.

