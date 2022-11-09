What are Android rules and how do you create a Do Not Disturb rule?

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Rules. We all know them. Some follow them, some break them, and some make them. But when it comes to phones, what are the rules? I'm not talking about whether or not you should use them while in line at the bank or if it's okay to block that one annoying acquaintance who continues to blow up your phone with nonsense.
I'm talking about rules you create that serve to automate changes that happen to your device, based on either a Wi-Fi network connection or location.
For example, you might have a work phone that you use and you want it to automatically switch to Do Not Disturb when you come home from a long day of fielding calls. Sounds nice never having to remember to silence that phone when you arrive home.
Even better, when you leave home, your Android device will automatically go back to pestering you until you return home. It's a handy feature. And because it's been around since Android 10, chances are pretty good that it's available to you.
I'm going to show you how to create an Android Rule that will do exactly what I described above -- switch your device to Do Not Disturb as soon as you arrive home.
Also: How to set up a bedtime schedule on your Android device
The only thing you'll need for this is an Android device running at least version 10 of the operating system. That's it…let's set some rules.
Open the Settings app from either the Notification Shade or App Drawer and tap System > Rules to open the Rules screen.
For this feature to work, you must allow the app to run in the background. As the warning states, this may cause an extra drain on your battery, but I've not noticed the drain to be all that much. To enable this, tap Next, and then when prompted, tap Allow.
Also: What is app pinning and how do you set it up?
Back in the Rules window, tap Add rule. In the resulting screen, tap Add Wi-Fi Network or Location, and either select a wireless network or type an address for the location.
Once you've taken care of that, select what you want the device to do when you arrive. For this example, select Turn on Do Not Disturb. You can optionally enable the notification, which will send a notification to the Notification Shade.
After taking care of that, you can then back out of the Settings app and trust that whenever you arrive home, the device will be placed in Do Not Disturb mode.
Also: How to control what apps send notifications to your Android
And that's all there is to adding an Android rule to make your life a bit more convenient.