Best phone plans for businesses in 2021

When I started writing for ZDNet 15 years ago, mobile phones were being used by 74% of the US population, but only 14% of those people were using these basic phones to access the internet. The latest data shows that 97% of Americans own a mobile phone, with 85% of those being smartphones that access the internet multiple times a day.

Smartphones and wireless cellular services are now essential for businesses to compete in today's market and broad coverage is an expectation. After T-Mobile's recent acquisition of Sprint, the US market is dominated by Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. Each of these carriers offers various plan options for businesses of all sizes.

5G continues to roll out across the US, but reliable and dependable LTE service is still essential to getting work done. The pricing for business service is competitive, and as someone who has been in the industry for decades, it is amazing to see the reasonable pricing for such fast service that reaches across the nation.

Verizon phone plans for businesses Verizon Wireless has the most subscribers in the US and is popular with businesses. Three Business Unlimited plans make it easy to find the perfect option for your business. All three Business Unlimited plans from Verizon include unlimited talk, text, and data. Support for 5G, mobile hotspot, and tablet use differentiate the three plans. Pricing is also for five or more lines, targeted for business and not for family usage.

Business Unlimited Start $30 per line per month While there are no limits on minutes, texts, or data, in times of congestion data may be slower with this Start plan. Nationwide 5G, low-band spectrum 5G, is supported with the Start plan and a compatible smartphone. Tablet, smartwatch, and hotspot options are available for additional costs on the Business Unlimited Start plan. The price also includes $5 per month savings for paper-free billing and auto pay. Pros: Nationwide 5G coverage

Able to add additional devices (watches, tablets) to the account Cons: No support for mmWave, high-band, 5G

Data speeds slowed down during times of congestion View Now at Verizon Business Unlimited Start

Business Unlimited Pro $50 per line per month The highest level Verizon Business Unlimited plan provides twice the amount of premium network access, 120GB, along with 50% off on Business Unlimited Pro tablet plans. This plan may be perfect for businesses using connected tablets out in the field and smartphones that are using data throughout the day away from Wi-Fi service. Pros: Nationwide 5G coverage with mmWave support

50% cost savings on tablet plans

Enhanced security bundle included

Unlimited mobile hotspot service Cons: $50 price per line higher than other tiers View Now at Verizon Business Unlimited Pro

T-Mobile phone plans for businesses After the purchase of Sprint, T-Mobile is now the second largest (in terms of subscriber count) carrier in the US. While T-Mobile has long been known for its consumer-friendly cellular plans, it also has one of the most extensive libraries of business offerings for small companies, large companies, and government agencies. The Magenta for Business plans are presented below, but there are other options that require direct discussions between businesses and T-Mobile.

Magenta for Business plans $30 to $60 per line per month Magenta for Business plans are designed for small business customers who need 2 to 12 lines of service. Two lines are priced at $60 per line per month, four lines are $40 per line per month, and eight or twelve lines are $30 per line per month. These plans include 5G network support, Microsoft 365, 5GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data, in-flight texting, and one hour of Wi-Fi, as well as unlimited calling/texting/data in Mexico and Canada. 5GB of high-speed data in these two countries is also provided as part of these plans. Pros: Microsoft 365 services included

Nationwide 5G coverage

Unlimited service in Mexico and Canada Cons: Limited to 12 lines of service

Only one hour of in-flight Wi-Fi service View Now at T-Mobile Magenta for Business

Magenta MAX for Business plan option Add another $15 per line per month If you are a small business with one of the two to twelve lines of Magenta for Business, but need more service then you can pay an additional $15 per line per month for the MAX coverage. MAX services include 40GB of high-speed hotspot data, Microsoft 365 or Netflix, unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi, and twice the data speed in more than 210 countries as compared to the speed provided by Magenta for Business. Pros: Reasonable $15 additional charge

Choice of Microsoft 365 or Netflix as a free service

Unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi service Cons: Limited to 12 lines of service

40GB of high-speed hotspot View Now at T-Mobile Magenta MAX for Business

T-Mobile 13 Plus line plan $285 for 13 lines plus $25 for each additional line per month For businesses that need 13 or more lines of service, T-Mobile offers the 13 Plus line plan. Thirteen lines of service are priced at $285 per month (less than $22 per line per month). Additional lines cost just $25 per month. The 13 Plus lines plan provides service similar to the Magenta for Business plans with 3GB of 4G LTE hotspot, Microsoft 365, and in-flight texting with one hour of Wi-Fi. Bump this up to Business Unlimited Plus for $15 per line per month to increase your hotspot allowance to 30GB and enjoy unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi. Pros: Reasonable $25 per line for additional phones

Microsoft 365 services included

Option to pay $15 more for increased hotspot allowance Cons: Limited to 3GB of LTE hotspot

Only one hour of in-flight Wi-Fi service at base price View Now at T-Mobile 13 Plus

AT&T phone plans for businesses After T-Mobile added Sprint subscribers to its total subscriber base, AT&T dropped to third in total subscriber count. However, AT&T is also well established as an enterprise service provider with four enterprise options available to customers. AT&T also serves as the backbone for the FirstNet network optimized for first responders.

Unlimited Your Way for Business Starting at $30 per month The Unlimited Your Way for Business plans allow up to 10 devices per plan group and are designed for small to medium-sized businesses. The more lines you add, up to 10 lines, the less expensive the starting price is for AT&T Business Unlimited Starter, Business Unlimited Performance, and Business Unlimited Elite. For 10 lines, the starting price is $30, $35, and $40 per line per month, respectively. For just a single line, these prices are $65, $75, and $85 per line per month, respectively. Hotspot data allotments, priority data transmission, and higher definition streaming are features that improve as you move from the Starter tier to the Elite tier of service. Select the number of lines on the Unlimited Your Way website to view pricing for your company. Pros: Price per line decreases with additional lines

Multiple tiers of service are offered Cons: Limited to 10 lines of service

Priority data transmission restrictions

Hotspot data limits View Now at AT&T Unlimited Your Way

AT&T Business 4GB Starting at $50 per month Unlimited talk, text, and 4GB of data per line are provided with the AT&T Business 4GB plan. Hotspot data and standard mobile security services are also provided with the plan. Pricing for smartphones starts at $50 per month, but further pricing requires consultation with an AT&T representative. AT&T Business 4GB is available for tablets for $20 per month and for wearables for $10 per month. AT&T advertises this plan as best for small businesses. Pros: Unlimited talk and text

Controlled pricing per each phone

Service options for tablets and wearables Cons: 4GB data limit per each line View Now at AT&T Business 4GB

MVNO options for businesses While the three major carriers offer focused business plans, there are also a few MVNOs that offer attractive per line plans that may work well for small businesses. MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators) are companies that use establish wireless carrier infrastructure to provide no or minimal contract options for customers. The MVNOs do not openly advertise which wireless carrier infrastructure they are using, but as soon as you insert a SIM into your phone, you can see which carrier is connected to which MVNO. MVNOs are optimized for consumers looking for phone service with no contracts and prepaid options, but these same elements may help small businesses control costs and adjust to market demands.

Mint Mobile $30 per month per line Mint Mobile is one of the most popular MVNOs thanks in large part to advertising by one of its owners, Ryan Reynolds. While there are no specific business plans, three/six/twelve month plans for individual phones are available starting as low as $30 per month for unlimited talk, text, and data. T-Mobile provides the network for Mint Mobile's service so you will need GSM handsets for the service. Pros: Unlimited talk, text, and data plan options

Flexibility for less expensive data limit plans Cons: No specific business service plans

Limited to T-Mobile coverage area

Three available contract period options View Now at Mint Mobile

Cricket Wireless Starting at $25 per line per month Cricket Wireless is an established MVNO, service provided by AT&T, that has retail stores around the country so you can get support and establish service in person if you desire. One to five lines can be setup for each account with measured data or unlimited data. Mobile hotspot data can also be added to each line. 4G LTE and 5G data is provided, along with international support, cloud storage, and more. Pros: Established, trusted MVNO

Physical retail stores around the country

Unlimited and measured data plan options

No long term contract required Cons: Service coverage area limited to AT&T network

Five line limit per account View Now at Cricket Wireless

What steps should a new business take to establish wireless service? While this buying guide provides current pricing and service options from the three primary US wireless carriers and MVNOs, specific pricing for your business requires a conversation with the carrier to fully define your company needs, available service discounts, and contract lengths. One of the first things to figure out is where you will need service geographically in the US as all three carriers have slightly different coverage maps. Your geographic operating area may remove one, or more, carriers from your viable candidate list. The next step is to determine how many lines of service you will need and then the data needs of those lines. Calling and text messages are unlimited in all cases, but data speed and amount of data will drive your costs. Most carriers also offer additional incentives and services, such as hotspot, in-flight coverage, Microsoft 365, and more. Make sure to account for the value of these incentives in your decision-making process.

What are the disadvantages of a MVNO? Most MVNOs are focused on the consumer market so business plan offerings for more than six lines of service are rare. Pricing can be very competitive and with no contracts these MVNOs may be attractive to businesses just getting started that do not want to lock in long-term contracts. Account management may require more time from businesses given the consumer focus of MVNOs. MVNOs are also subject to the infrastructure provided by the big three US carriers, but there are several established MVNOs with solid reputation and a record of high-quality service and support.