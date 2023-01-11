What is Android color correction and how do you enable it?

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Those without color deficiencies can distinguish over 100 hues of color. If you suffer from color vision deficiencies, that number can drop to 20 hues or less.
There are three different types of color blindness:
If you suffer from one of the three color vision deficiencies, Android has a feature that can help you see colors more accurately on your device.
Android includes four different color corrections:
If you suffer from red-green color vision deficiency where green is the weak color, you would select the first option. If red is the weak color for your red-green color vision deficiency, select the second option. If you suffer from blue-yellow color vision deficiency, select the third option. If you suffer from monochromacy, select the fourth option.
Let me show you how to enable Android color correction, so you can enjoy a more colorful experience on your phone.
The only thing you'll need is an Android phone. Color correction has been around since Android 10, so most devices should include it. The only difference is older releases didn't include the Grayscale option.
I'll demonstrate this on a Pixel 7 Pro, running Android 13. If you're using an older release of Android, the steps might vary.
The first step is to unlock your Android device and open the Settings app from either the App Drawer or the Notification Shade.
From the Settings app, tap Accessibility and then Color and motion.
From the Color and motion page, tap the Color correction entry. On the resulting page, tap the ON/OFF slider until it's in the ON position.
After enabling color correction, scroll down until you see the four options. Tap the color correction option that best describes your color vision deficiency.
You can then tap to enable the Color correction shortcut, which will add a popup button on your home screen to allow you to easily enable or disable the color correction feature.
Once you've enabled color correction and selected the best option to correct for your vision deficiency, back out of the Settings app, and you should be able to distinguish colors a bit better on your Android device.
That's all there is to it. Hopefully, this feature will improve your Android experience.