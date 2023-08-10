Anthropic releases a faster, smarter, cheaper AI model

NurPhoto/Getty Images

Since OpenAI released ChatGPT, many companies have attempted to create their own AI models, but only some have been able to stand out. Anthropic is one of them.

The AI startup released its own AI model, Claude, in March. It has proven to be a worthy rival to OpenAI's GPT-3.5 and GPT-4. With that initial launch, Anthropic also released Claude Instant, a lighter, less expensive, and faster version of Claude, according to Anthropic. Now, it's getting an upgrade.

On Wednesday, Anthropic released Claude Instant 1.2, an improved version of the model that leverages Claude 2.0, the latest version of Claude that was released in July.

Because it uses Claude 2.0's advanced abilities, Claude Instant 1.2 has significantly improved in math, coding, reasoning, and safety and generates longer, more structured responses, according to the release.

To put the model to the test, Anthropic compared Claude Instant 1.1 and 1.2's performance in standard benchmark evaluations, including the Codex evaluation and Grade-school math problems benchmark (GSM8k), which are good benchmarks for math and coding abilities.

In both instances, 1.2 outperformed 1.1 with a score of 58.7% versus the original's 52.8% in the Codex evaluation and 86.7% versus the original's 80.9% in GSM8k.

Anthropic

For the rest of the benchmark exams, the newer model performed either slightly below or above the older model, with minimal differences.

The quality of answer output also improved with decreased hallucinations and increased resistance to jailbreaking attempts. A red-teaming evaluation found that Claude 1.2 is the safest model to use.

Anthropic

Businesses can get access to the new model by filling out an interest form and developers can use the API, which is much less expensive than Claude 2.