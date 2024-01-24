What we know about Samsung's Galaxy Ring: Features, price, availability, more

Samsung

Samsung's Unpacked event delivered a lineup of new Galaxy S24 smartphones and plenty of AI features. But the biggest announcement was saved for the tiniest of products: a brand new Samsung Galaxy Ring.

We heard rumors about the company's very first smart ring for months, but nothing was official until last week during Samsung Unpacked.

The Galaxy Ring was announced by Matthew Wiggins, a clinical research scientist at Samsung Research, after a segment demonstrating a new Samsung health experience that's powered by Galaxy AI. The announcement was short and sweet, followed by closing statements and the end of the Samsung Unpacked 2024 event. So, what do we know and not know about the wearable?

"The ring represents that community of people who want health tracking that is more comfortable and less obtrusive," Samsung executive Hon Pak said during a recent interview. "It's meeting a need of a specific population of people who want to track and measure, but in a different way."

At this point, we can only make guesses based on the health features presented during the keynote and Pak's recent interview. According to Wiggins, the improved Samsung Health experience will include the ability to monitor for potential sleep apnea symptoms by tracking sleep patterns, blood oxygen changes, and maintaining heart-rate alerts during sleep.

The Galaxy Ring is set to be released before the end of 2024, with an array of health and sleep-tracking features, with more capabilities to be added down the line, according to Pak. The ring will be available in a range of colors and sizes and won't be compatible with the iPhone, like Samsung's Galaxy Watch.

According to a patent filed by Samsung back in February 2023, the Galaxy Ring is "intended to cover the categories of wearable smart devices in the nature of a smart ring for tracking, measuring, monitoring, and uploading health, fitness and sleep-related information."

The new Samsung Health experience will also offer medication reminders, with helpful insights about potential interactions with foods or other medications you take.

Wiggins also teased the 'My Vitality Score', a way to intelligently track your physical readiness and mental preparedness to tackle the day based on your sleep, activity, and heart-rate data.

There is no word yet on how much the Galaxy Ring will cost and exactly when it will be available for purchase. What's certain is that Samsung will soon expand its wearables lineup to include one of the hottest product categories in tech today.