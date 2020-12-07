What's inside MJF's tiny home office? Too much podcast equipment

Unlike a lot of the other ZDNet editors and reporters, my home office is very, very minimal. That's because I live and work in 650 square feet total in the middle of New York City. I've been working at home for about the last 15 years or so. My current full-time work-from-home office is about a third of my bedroom. So that necessitates a compact, clean set-up.

(I store my podcast equipment in a nearby closet most days because I don't want my microphone to become a cat-climbing tree. Plus, I like my desk clean and simple, just like I like my Notepad. On Wednesdays, I pull out and hook up all the equipment and connect to my router in the living room via a long cable. After that, it's back in the closet for all the podcast clutter.)

Here are a couple shots of my home office:

MJ Foley

MJ Foley

And here's a list of the tech-related equipment I use regularly:

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 My dream machine It took them three tries, but Microsoft finally made a laptop I really like with Surface Laptop 3. Battery life is not so great, but otherwise, it's my dream machine and my only PC at the moment. It's my desktop and my laptop.

Dell D6000 Universal Dock Preferred ports I didn't go with a Surface Dock because I preferred the ports available on this Dell DisplayLink model. Plus, at the time I bought it (early 2020), it was more up-to-date than Microsoft's only model available at that time. View Now at Amazon

Logitech MK710 Wireless Keyboard and mouse combo For fussy touch typists This was one of my toughest decisions, as far as tech purchases go. I wanted a wireless keyboard that was solid, comfortable and not too ergonomic. (I find true ergonomic keyboards too hard to get used to, as I'm a fussy touch typist.) I was amazed how few options I found acceptable, but this combo works for me, though I still wish the keyboard had back-lighting. View Now at Amazon