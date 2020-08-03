What's inside Perlow's office? 15 years of working from home

The pandemic hasn't done much to change my overall working habits, as I have been home-based for about 15 years now. That being said, my home office equipment has gone through quite a few iterations over the last decade or so. Here is what I have been using over the last two years, with some suggestions for replacements for products that I currently use, but aren't current models.

Kensington Trackball Don't neglect your pointing device. I've got a bunch of different mice and trackpads, but I keep coming back to my favorite, the Kensington trackball, which I've used in slightly different versions over the past 20 years.

Logictech C930e Logitech The Logitech C930e webcam is what I use to join all my video conference calls and also to produce our Jason Squared video segments at ZDNet. This model has since been replaced with the C920e, which has been in very high demand recently.

Samsung U28E590 28" 4K Business Display Because I write full time and need several apps and windows running simultaneously, I use twin 28" Samsung 4K displays, which are crystal clear and don't create a lot of eyestrain.

Caldigit TS3 USB-C Thunderbolt Dock To connect all my peripherals to my Macbook Pro, I use a Caldigit TS3 USB-C Thunderbolt dock, which heavily simplifies my cabling setup. $250 at Apple

Blue Yeti Pro For recording podcast audio and for having the clearest voice possible on my conference calls, I use the Blue Yeti Pro, which delivers broadcast-quality performance.

OOMA Office VOIP router Call me old-fashioned, but I still need a landline phone number and desk phone capability. The OOMA Office provides me with multiple virtual office phone numbers (including one for my wife's office) as well as virtual fax and virtual voicemail inbox and call attendant. $120 at Amazon

IP desk phone I use a CISCO SPA303 IP deskphone in conjunction with my OOMA router, but the company has replaced them with Yealink products which are more affordable solutions.

Keychron K4 Mechanical Optical Keyboard The Keychron K4 Mechanical Optical Keyboard has that substantial key travel and feel that I love as a long time technology writer, and it lights up with all kinds of pretty color patterns when keeping my office dim.

Sennheiser Officerunner DECT Headset The Sennheiser Officerunner headset connects via USB to my Mac for VOIP and video calls when I don't want to use a speaker, and it also connects to my desk IP phone. DECT transmission quality is crystal clear even if I want to take my calls a hundred feet away from my desk.

APC Smart-UPS Pro SMT1500IC South Florida's power infrastructure can sometimes be squirrelly, so I use an APC UPS for power conditioning. Don't connect your expensive computer equipment to just any surge suppressor or UPS. Use a reliable and trusted brand.

Linksys Business LGS124P 24-Port Rackmount Gigabit Ethernet PoE+ Unmanaged Network Switch I have a smaller 8-port version of this switch sitting in my office, but the core of my home network is the LGS124P, with Power over Ethernet (PoE) capability.

AT&T Fiber My broadband is provided by AT&T Fiber, a gigabit-class internet service using Fiber to the Home (FTTH) technology. AT&T also provides the Residential Gateway (RG), made by ARRIS, which acts as the primary router to my office and home network.