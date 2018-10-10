WhatsApp fixes bug that let hackers take over app when answering a video call

WhatsApp developers have fixed a bug in the Android and iOS versions of the WhatsApp mobile app that allowed hackers to take over the application when users answered an incoming video call.

Natalie Silvanovich, a security researcher with Google's Project Zero security research team, discovered the WhatsApp vulnerability at the end of August.

She described the vulnerability as a "memory corruption bug in WhatsApp's non-WebRTC video conferencing implementation."

"Heap corruption can occur when the WhatsApp mobile application receives a malformed RTP packet," Silvanovich said in a bug report. "This issue can occur when a WhatsApp user accepts a call from a malicious peer."

Only WhatsApp's Android and iOS clients are affected, as they're the only ones who use the Real-time Transport Protocol (RTP) for video conferencing. WhatsApp's web client is not impacted because it uses WebRTC for video calls.

Silvanovich also published proof-of-concept code and instructions for reproducing an attack.

WhatsApp fixed the issue in an update released this week. The company did not respond for a request for comment seeking more information on this vulnerability before this article's publication.

Last week, Israel's cyber-intelligence agency sent out an alert about a new hacking technique that relied on poorly secured voicemail inboxes to hijack WhatsApp accounts from their legitimate owners. That technique was first documented last year but began being massively abused this fall.

RELATED CYBER-SECURITY COVERAGE: