WhatsApp is Brazil's most popular mobile app

WhatsApp is the mobile app Brazilians use most often and for longer periods of time, according to a new survey carried out by Brazilian technology news and research website Mobile Time and polling firm Opinion Box.

Brazilians open WhatsApp more often than other apps: 54% of those polled cite the messaging platform as the app they open the most, followed by Instagram (14%) and Facebook (11%). When it comes to total time spent on apps daily, WhatsApp was cited by 29% of respondents, followed by Instagram (24%) and Facebook (20%).

In relation to the presence of apps in the home screen of smartphones, WhatsApp is also in the home screen of 56% of devices, followed by Instagram (45%) and Facebook (43%).

Moreover, when it comes to video calls and conferencing through apps, WhatsApp is also the preferred alternative, cited by 93% of the survey participants, followed by Messenger (34%), Zoom (32%) and Google Meet/Hangouts (32%).

Mobile games are also among the popular apps among Brazilians, the survey noted, with 66% of those surveyed saying they play often on their phones. Free Fire is the most cited game, mentioned by 14% of those surveyed.

Some 2,003 Brazilians with Internet access through smartphones took part in the survey between November 6-23.

A separate study carried out in July by Brazilian business school ESPM into the usage of mobile apps during the pandemic also found that WhatsApp was the most popular app in Brazil. The study sought to understand the impact of app usage in consumer habits under the restrictions introduced by the social distancing measures.

WhatsApp is the mobile tool Brazilians have used the most since the start of the pandemic, cited by 97% of those polled reported as an essential tool to go about their daily activities since the new coronavirus outbreak became known. The second most popular app is Instagram, cited by 88% of survey participants, followed by YouTube, mentioned by 75% of respondents.

Movie streaming app Netflix was cited by 68% of respondents, while the videoconferencing platform Zoom was mentioned by 52% of those polled. Other popular apps cited included food delivery app iFood, mentioned by 41% of those surveyed, as well as Amazon Prime Video (24%), TikTok (23%) and Microsoft Teams (16%).