Which are the most socially connected US states?

Although we do not like to admit it, the amount of followers, likes, and comments we have across social media channels matters to us. We need to be connected.

There are over 3.5 billion social media users worldwide who spend around three hours on social media channels per day. Many social media users prioritize their follower count and social connections to reinforce their online reach and feel connected to a community of like-minded individuals, particularly in a climate of physical social isolation.

New York, NY-based advisory company Teneo recently surveyed social media users in the US to discover which states are the most socially connected across six key social media networks: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Snapchat, and TikTok.

It asked an equal number of respondents how many social media connections they have on each of the six networks, calculated the sum to find respondents' total number of connections, and average number of social media connections by state and by generation.

The survey showed that Kentucky led the list of most connected state on social media, followed by Tennessee. Kentucky had an average of 2,368 followers across all six networks, whilst Tennessee had and average of 2,280 followers.

Teneo

Californians have the largest average number of social connections on Facebook with 722. Instagram users in Tennessee have an average of 1511 followers, and Snapchat leads in Indiana with 276 followers.

Oregon ranks highest on Twitter with an average of 785 followers, compared to the survey national average of 186 followers. Connecticut ranks highest on LinkedIn averaging 635 connections compared to the survey national average of 137 connections.

The survey results also revealed that Gen X has 8.19% more friends on Facebook than all other generations surveyed and 41.33% more connections on LinkedIn.

Gen Z has 65% more TikTok followers than respondents in any other generation, and 172% more Snapchat friends than respondents in any other generation.

Gen Z are most active on Snapchat and TikTok due to the popularity of themed dance challenges, and entertainment, which seems to resonate well with American teens and young adults.

The participation rates on these social channels surpass participation rates on Facebook and Instagram which has moved into the realm of Gen X and Millennials.

Whilst state-by-state analysis is vaguely interesting to the casual reader, these insights are vital for brands who want to carry out hyper-local marketing campaigns targeted at a specific age group.

Once a marketing campaign has been proved to be successful in one area, it can be rolled out nationwide. Knowing in which states the campaign is likely to fail will avoid huge losses for the marketing team.

And in these uncertain times, holding on to your job is proving to be the most uncertain factor of all.

