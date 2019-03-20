Whither project managers? AI will take 80 percent project management tasks, says Gartner

Project management as a career is about to get upended by artificial intelligence by 2030, according to Gartner.

Gartner projected that by 2030, 80 percent of that tasks involved in project management will be eliminated. Things like data collection, tracking and reporting will be taken over by AI.

The research firm is betting that project management will get a heavy dose of artificial intelligence as program and portfolio management software players start to embed new technologies. Meanwhile, new providers will disrupt project management software.

The upshot is that data analysis, improvements and performance management will use a heavy dose of AI, chatbots and other technologies.

Gartner recommends that project and portfolio management leaders look into using conversational AI, machine learning and robotic process automation.

Ultimately, executives will be able to ask systems what projects are associated with certain businesses, get status updates, hours worked and capture action items for team meetings. All of those tasks today run through a human. In the future, Gartner argues a chatbot may do.

Gartner's projection about AI taking over project management largely rests on software providers adding new functionality to existing tools. Here's a look at the top rated project management software providers on G2.