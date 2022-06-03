Whoop launches employee wellness program: Whoop Unite

Image: Whoop

Whoop on Thursday announced Whoop Unite, the company's latest effort to work with businesses and provide benefits for their employees.

Whoop Unite is an employee wellness program where the company sells its activity trackers to its partners and/or employees. The employees can then participate in programs and competitions, each one with the goal of improving their overall health.

For example, Whoop says that at Hitachi Vantara, some employees are using Whoop to participate in a sleep challenge. Using insight provided by the Whoop band, employees will learn how to improve sleep habits, which in turn should help improve their overall performance at work. It's a win-win for everyone involved.

Image: Whoop

Whoop is also partnering with the likes of the US Army, Brigham & Woman's Hospital, and Penn State University for further sleep studies to analyze data and gauge the impact of sleep deprivation.

Whoop isn't the only fitness tracker company with a program like this. We've covered Fitbit's employee wellness offerings in the past, and various insurance companies have partnered with the likes of Fitbit and Apple to incentivize using some form of activity tracker to become healthier.

Any businesses who want to take part in Whoop Unite can visit this dedicated Whoop Unite website to learn more about the program.