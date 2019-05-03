Why businesses will have to audit algorithms, AI and account for risk

Algorithms will need transparency governance to avoid unintended consequences and risk ZDNet's Larry Dignan caught up with Wharton professor Kartik Hosanagar to talk about his book, "A Human's Guide to Machine Intelligence" and his arguments for transparency and regulation for algorithms and artificial intelligence and what companies need to do to avoid unintended consequences.

× a-humans-guide-to-machine-intelligence.png

The proliferation of algorithms has a bevy of unintended consequences as well as a healthy dose of opportunity. The problem is that businesses aren't prepped for the business risk and the implications algorithms have.

In his book, "A Human's Guide to Machine Intelligence," Wharton professor Kartik Hosanagar makes a case for more transparency, procedures to audit algorithms and even regulation.

I caught up with Hosanagar to talk about his book, examples of how algorithms have gone bad and the risks and rewards ahead for AI. I found Hosanagar's book insightful and easily digestible.

Takeaways include:

Algorithms are already proliferating.

What Microsoft learned from its AI bot experiments in China and U.S.

The need for algorithm auditing.

Business and social risks with algorithms.

The roles of government, industry and enterprises with regulating algorithms.

More AI reading:

Primers: What is AI? | What is machine learning? | What is deep learning? | What is artificial general intelligence?

Ebooks: The ethical challenges of AI: A leader's guide (free PDF) | The data scientist job interview: Questions to expect and questions to ask (free PDF) | TensorFlow: A guide for IT pros (free PDF) | Telemedicine, AI, and deep learning are revolutionizing healthcare (free PDF) | Artificial intelligence: A business leader's guide (free PDF)