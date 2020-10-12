IBM's Watson Health launches IBM Digital Health Pass app

latest developments Coronavirus: Business and technology in a pandemic From cancelled conferences to disrupted supply chains, not a corner of the global economy is immune to the spread of COVID-19. Read More

IBM Watson Health has launched a digital blockchain app so individuals can prevent verifiable health status such as COVID-19 test results to gain access to various public locations.

The app, IBM Digital Health Pass, allows individuals to store, manage and share health status from their mobile devices. The app uses IBM Blockchain and can use multiple data sources and will be available on Apple and Google platforms later this year.

IBM launched IBM Digital Health Pass at the HLTH VRTL 2020 conference. IBM Digital Health Pass is part of an effort to return to work and areas such as airports, sports stadiums and amusement parks. In some ways, IBM Digital Health Pass functions as a health passport.

Paul Roma, general manager of IBM Watson Health, said the app balances the need to present health status for access and privacy. Data on temperature checks, COVID-19 tests, vaccine status and overall health is only accessible on personal devices.

The process goes like this:

An individual downloads the app, logs in and verifies identity.

When health data becomes available, individuals can scan a QR code and add information.

Individuals present their health pass.

The health pass is verified against the blockchain to confirm authenticity and validity.

Companies using IBM Digital Health Pass can customize access conditions based on local conditions and needs.

