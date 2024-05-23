Why iFixit ended its repair deal with Samsung: 'We tried to make this work'

June Wan/ZDNET

Fixit is ending its two-year partnership with Samsung, citing "divergent priorities" regarding device repairability.

The repair specialist teamed up with Samsung in 2022 to create a "repair hub" to set a gold standard for repair documentation and provide local independent repair businesses with the tools, parts, and -- most importantly -- the information needed to keep Samsung smartphones running longer.

Today marks the end of this arrangement. Scott Head, iFixit operations and logistics supervisor, expressed concerns about Samsung's dedication to the project as he questioned "Samsung's commitment to making repair more accessible."

Head cited several issues, ranging from an inability to obtain parts at reasonable prices and quantities to Samsung's unwillingness to supply batteries that weren't pre-glued to the displays, making a simple battery replacement cost-prohibitive. Additionally, it appears that Samsung imposed a limit on the number of parts -- seven, to be exact -- that repair shops could receive per quarter, according to the post.

Moreover, iFixit said it had developed an upcycling and device reuse initiative, but Samsung never implemented the program.

"We tried to make this work," wrote Head. "But with such divergent priorities, we're no longer able to proceed."

Starting in June 2024, iFixit will no longer serve as Samsung's designated third-party parts and tools distributor, meaning the parts limit will no longer apply. However, iFixit will continue to provide all the information available currently on its website.

However, the company will also continue to sell parts and repair kits for Samsung devices, seeking out OEM parts when available, in preference to aftermarket suppliers.

Speaking to The Verge, Samsung's head of mobile customer care Mario Renato De Castro said, "We're proud of the work we've done together with iFixit. We can't comment further on partnership details at this time."