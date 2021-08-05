Why you might not want to buy a new iPhone until 2022

It's hard to believe that the first iPhone had a tiny 3.5-inch display. Now you can buy an iPhone with a mammoth 6.7-inch display.

But what about people with small pockets, both physically and financially?

The smallest display that Apple puts into an iPhone is a 4.7-inch display, and that's found in the iPhone SE.

But when will an updated iPhone SE be released?

You're going to have to wait.

Must read: Secret iPhone hardware upgrade Apple doesn't want you to have

Here's the current iPhone lineup:

iPhone 12 mini: 5.4-inch

iPhone 12: 6.1-inch

iPhone 12 Pro: 6.1-inch

iPhone 12 Pro Max: 6.7-inch

You can also buy an iPhone 11, which has a 6.1-inch display, an iPhone XR, which again has a 6.1-inch display, and an iPhone SE, with a 4.7-inch display.

Come fall, the new iPhone lineup should look like this:

iPhone 13 mini: 5.4-inch

iPhone 13: 6.1-inch

iPhone 13 Pro: 6.1-inch

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6.7-inch

So, where's the updated iPhone SE fit into this?

Based on current information, there's bad news and good news. The bad news is that it seems that an updated 3rd-gen iPhone SE won't be released until 2022. The good news is that it should be released early 2022.

Why is Apple obsessed with bigger iPhones?

The data suggests that it is what consumers want. Pretty much every sales metric I've seen for this year's line of iPhones suggests that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max saw strong sales, while sales of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini were lackluster.

Perhaps the poor sales were to do with the "mini" in the name, or maybe people nowadays do just want bigger phones.

Whatever the reason, if you want a smaller phone at a more budget price, you may well want to wait for the new iPhone SE to emerge.

What are your thoughts on smaller phones? Still needed, or too old-school?