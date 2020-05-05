Windows 10 and macOS: Here are the six apps I install first

Following on from my "iOS or Android: Here are the five apps I install first" piece, I noticed that there a similar theme when I'm setting up a new Windows 10 PC or Mac system (again, something that I do regularly) -- there's a handful of apps that I install before doing anything else.

And again, they are identical on both Windows 10 and macOS.

Spooky, eh?

#1: Google Chrome Web browser Yes, it's still my daily driver browser despite my dabbling with Firefox. While the first apps that I fire up on Windows 10 and macOS are Edge and Safari respectively, and I do that in order to download and install Google Chrome. I like Chrome for a number of reasons which mostly come down to me using the Google ecosystem a lot for work and also the fact that Chrome gives me a consistent and incredibly integrated experience no matter what platform I'm using. View Now at Google

#3: LastPass Password manager Setting up a new device means entering passwords, and rather than rely on autofill in Google Chrome or the Apple Keychain, I have a separate password manager. I've gone with LastPass because this it is packed with features -- especially security features that allow me to lock down my LastPass account -- and it works on a whole raft of devices. View Now at LastPass

#4: Authy 2FA app Where possible, I like to have two-factor authentication protecting my online accounts, and where hardware 2FA isn't possible, then an authenticator app is a good alternative. While many password managers have authenticator apps built in, I went for Authy because it means I keep my passwords separate, and also get an app that works on pretty much any platform you can think of. View Now at Authy

#5: VLC Media player Again, it's one app that works on both Windows and macOS and gives me a consistent user experience whether I'm using a PC or a Mac. I've been using this for years and enjoy the fact that it can adjust to my needs -- simplicity when I just want to click on something and get it to work, and advanced features when I need them. View Now at VLC