Windows 10 and macOS: Here are the six apps I install first

Following on from my "iOS or Android: Here are the five apps I install first" piece, I noticed that there a similar theme when I'm setting up a new Windows 10 PC or Mac system (again, something that I do regularly) -- there's a handful of apps that I install before doing anything else.
And again, they are identical on both Windows 10 and macOS.
Spooky, eh?
#1: Google Chrome
Web browser
Yes, it's still my daily driver browser despite my dabbling with Firefox. While the first apps that I fire up on Windows 10 and macOS are Edge and Safari respectively, and I do that in order to download and install Google Chrome.
I like Chrome for a number of reasons which mostly come down to me using the Google ecosystem a lot for work and also the fact that Chrome gives me a consistent and incredibly integrated experience no matter what platform I'm using.View Now at Google
#2: Parallels Toolbox
Suite of utilities
This is a single app that features over two dozen different utilities that help me get work done -- from taking screenshots to making animated GIFs to resizing images to working with compressed files.
It's great because it puts all these utilities into a single place, and that the experience is very consistent on both Windows and macOS.View Now at Parallels
#3: LastPass
Password manager
Setting up a new device means entering passwords, and rather than rely on autofill in Google Chrome or the Apple Keychain, I have a separate password manager. I've gone with LastPass because this it is packed with features -- especially security features that allow me to lock down my LastPass account -- and it works on a whole raft of devices.View Now at LastPass
#4: Authy
2FA app
Where possible, I like to have two-factor authentication protecting my online accounts, and where hardware 2FA isn't possible, then an authenticator app is a good alternative.
While many password managers have authenticator apps built in, I went for Authy because it means I keep my passwords separate, and also get an app that works on pretty much any platform you can think of.View Now at Authy
#5: VLC
Media player
Again, it's one app that works on both Windows and macOS and gives me a consistent user experience whether I'm using a PC or a Mac.
I've been using this for years and enjoy the fact that it can adjust to my needs -- simplicity when I just want to click on something and get it to work, and advanced features when I need them.View Now at VLC
#6: F-Secure Freedome
VPN
I've been using this VPN service for years, and while I've tried others, I keep coming back to it because it's easy to use, no-fuss, just works, and the app is one of the best I've used.
It's weird how Freedom feels the same no matter what platform I'm using it on… I just click and start surfing.View Now at F-Secure
