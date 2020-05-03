How sensitive is the FLIR Lepton thermal camera built into the Blackview BV9800 Pro?

I've had a thermal camera for a few years, and found it to be a very useful diagnostic tool, but since picking up a Blackview BV9800 Pro which has a built-in FLIR Lepton thermal camera, I've been seeing the world around me in a very different light.

Once question I got a lot after posting about the Blackview BV9800 Pro was this -- how sensitive is the thermal camera? Another, more to the point question was -- is it useful or just a gimmick?

Rather than try to tell you how sensitive it is, I thought I'd show you by sharing a few different videos I captured.

In testing, the camera seems pretty sensitive. The other day I watched a cat leave thermal footprints as it walked outdoors on asphalt one evening. That seems impressive to me, doubly so that I wasn't looking for the footprints, but just saw them.

Note: If you have any ideas of things you'd like to see through the FLIR camera, let me know in the comments below, or via Twitter!

Thermal: MacBook Pro USB-C charger (plugged in, no load)

Thermal: MacBook Pro USB-C charger (plugged in, under load)

Thermal: Placing my hand on a yoga mat

Thermal: Seeing through walls

Thermal: Hand on wall

Thermal: Turning on a lightswitch

Thermal: Walking my fingertips across a wall

Thermal: Hand on wooden banister