Windows 10 April 2018 Update problems? Microsoft working on fix for Chrome issues

Video: Windows 10 April 2018 Update: Here's what you can expect.

Some users who've upgraded early to the Window 10 April 2018 Update are reporting frozen screens and other problems likely related to driver issues.

A number of Reddit users have reported issues after installing the update, which Microsoft made available for download on April 30. The most common complaint is that Chrome freezes after installing the April 2018 Update.

However, some users are also experiencing lock-ups when using Firefox, Office, and Visual Studio Code. Others report that their mouse had stopped working.

See: 20 pro tips to make Windows 10 work the way you want (free PDF)

A Microsoft agent called Jess Can said on the company's community forum that Microsoft is aware that "some devices may hang or freeze when using certain apps, such as 'Hey Cortana' or Chrome, after installing the Windows 10 April 2018 Update".

Microsoft is working on a fix and is aiming to include it in its next monthly update due out on May 8, the date Microsoft plans to push the update to more users through Windows Update.

The agent recommended users with keyboards press Windows logo key + Ctrl + Shift + B simultaneously in the event of a frozen device.

Tablet users can simultaneously press the volume-up and volume-down buttons, three times within two seconds. Laptop users can also try to close and open the lid.

German site WindowsUnited reports a number of problems that early adopters are experiencing, including a non-functioning microphone, delayed mouse reactions, and Microsoft Edge failing to launch.

The Windows 10 April 2018 Update started rolling out on Monday to some of the world's 700 million Windows 10 users.

Microsoft is packing a range of new features into the new Windows 10, version 1803, as well as removing some old ones.

Previous and related coverage

Microsoft's Windows 10 April 2018 Update rollout begins

Windows 10 'Redstone 4' is here, and includes a number of IT Pro features, in addition to the handful of consumer ones Microsoft has been actively touting.

As Windows 10 April 2018 Update lands, Microsoft lists old features being cut

Microsoft reveals the features and apps it's deprecating or removing from the Windows 10 April 2018 Update.

Microsoft: These Windows 10 April 2018 Update videos show you key new features

The Windows 10 April 2018 Update starts rolling out today, bringing these new features to 700 million users.

Windows 10 April 2018 Update arrives and here's what's new

The latest Windows 10 feature update includes the first public release of the Timeline feature as well as dozens of smaller enhancements to the Windows 10 user experience. Here's what you can expect.