As Windows 10 April 2018 Update lands, Microsoft lists old features being cut

Microsoft has published a table of the all the features that it is deprecating or removing from the new Windows 10 April 2018 Update that started rolling out on Monday.

Microsoft is packing a range of new features into the new Windows 10, version 1803. But as with every major release, it's also trimming old features and apps for consistency as it did when deprecating Paint in the Fall Creators Update as Microsoft focused on Paint 3D.

This time Groove Music Pass, Microsoft's music subscription service, is being removed. That's not surprising given Microsoft announced the end of Groove Music Pass support last year and migrated users to Spotify, but maintained the Groove app.

"The Groove app is being updated to reflect this change. You can still use Groove Music to play the music on your PC or to stream music from OneDrive. You can use Spotify or other music services to stream music on Windows 10, or to buy music to own," Microsoft notes.

Also going are People, Conversations and Language control in the Control Panel, which has moved to the bulked up Settings feature in Windows 10.

HomeGroup, a feature that helped sharing files and printers between PCs on the same home network, is also disappearing. Instead users can use features in Windows 10 to complete these tasks.

Microsoft is also changing how users get the XPS Viewer document viewing app, which was previously part of the Windows 10 installation image.

Users with XPS Viewer will still have the app after updating to the new Windows 10, but there are different installation methods for users installing the update on a new device. These users can install the app from Apps and Features in the Settings app or through Features on Demand.

Deprecated features that Microsoft is no longer developing include Software Restriction Policies in Group Policy. Users instead can use Microsoft's newer security technologies such as AppLocker or Windows Defender Application Control.

It's also deprecating Offline symbol packages, Windows Help Viewer, Contacts in File Explorer, Phone Companion and IPv4 to IPv6 transition technologies. Microsoft recommends using native IPv6 support instead.

