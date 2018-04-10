Windows 10 April 2018 Update arrives and here's what's new

The latest Windows 10 feature update includes the first public release of the Timeline feature as well as dozens of smaller enhancements to the Windows 10 user experience. Here's what you can expect.

What can you expect from Windows 10, version 1803?

The next big feature update for Windows 10 arrives April 30.

In this gallery, I highlight some of the features you can expect to see when the April 2018 Update, version 1803, arrives via Windows Update on PCs you own or manage.

A few architectural improvements will be of interest to enterprises, including changes in how the update gets installed. You'll also see some major changes in the design of Windows interface elements using so-called fluent design.

Let's start...

Windows 10

Caption by: Ed Bott

