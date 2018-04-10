Windows 10 April 2018 Update arrives and here's what's new

One of the most common complaints about earlier feature updates is that the update arrives unexpectedly and commandeers the system for an hour or more, usually at a time when the PC's owner is unprepared for it.

This update addresses that complaint in two ways.

First, there are additional options to warn that the update is about to be installed, with options to schedule the installation for a convenient time.

Second, most of the update takes place in the background, which means that the visible port will take less time and allow you to get back to work more quickly.

