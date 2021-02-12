Windows 10 just got a surprise update to fix this odd Wi-Fi blue screen problem

Microsoft has released an out-of-band update for Windows 10, version 1909, that fixes a problem that causes a device to stop working and displays a blue screen if you try to use a Wi-Fi Protected Access 3 (WPA3) connection.

Microsoft details the issues in the knowledge base (KB) article KB5001028 for the Windows 1909 build 18363.1379.

Windows 10 1909 is the version that a lot of users previously on version 1903 would have upgraded to after version 1903 reached end of service in December.

"Addresses an issue that causes stop error 0x7E in nwifi.sys when you attempt to use a Wi-Fi Protected Access 3 (WPA3) connection. This issue occurs after installing KB4598298 or KB4601315."

The Wi-Fi issue was caused after installing the January or February updates for Windows 10 version 1909.

Microsoft declared Windows 10 versions 1909 and 2004 ready for broad deployment last week, indicating that they are stable enough for organizations to roll out en masse. For consumers, Windows 10 1909 support ends on May 11, 2021, while Education and Enterprise customers with Windows 10 1909 have until May 11, 2022 before support ends.

Users may have noticed a stop error 0x7E in nwifi.sys with a blue screen when they tried using a WPA3 connection.

"You are more likely to encounter this issue when reconnecting to a Wi-Fi network after disconnecting or when waking from sleep or hibernation," notes Microsoft. But, it adds, most Wi-Fi networks are currently using WPA2 and are not affected.

Microsoft also notes some improvements to the Windows Update process to encourage users to move to the newest version of Windows 10, which is currently Windows 10 version 20H2.

"Microsoft has released an update directly to the Windows Update client to improve reliability," the company notes.

"Any device running Windows 10 configured to receive updates automatically from Windows Update, including Enterprise and Pro editions, will be offered the latest Windows 10 feature update based on device compatibility and Windows Update for Business deferral policy. This doesn't apply to long-term servicing editions."

The update only applies to Windows 10 version 1909. Microsoft's previous recommendation to resolve the WPA3 security issue was to update the device to Windows 10, versions 2004 or 20H2.

It has also recommended connecting to a Wi-Fi network using WPA2 after reconfiguring an access point or router settings. Alternatively, it recommended connecting to the Internet through a wired ethernet connection rather than Wi-Fi.