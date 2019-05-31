Windows 10 May 2019 Update 1903 gets first major bug fixes

10 tips for making the switch from Windows 7 to Windows 10 With the end of support for Windows 7 looming, four tech chiefs share their tips for making the switch to Windows 10.

One week after Microsoft pushed out Windows 10 version 1903, or the May 2019 Update, the company has issued its first set of bug fixes for this latest version of Windows 10.

Most Windows 10 users probably haven't updated to version 1903 yet but those that have can expect a few bugs to be fixed in Microsoft's latest update.

The cumulative update bumps Windows 10 1903 up to build number 18362.145 and brings a fix for a bug that caused external USB devices and SD memory cards to be "reassigned to an incorrect drive during installation".

SEE: 30 things you should never do in Microsoft Office (free PDF)

Users facing this issue were being warned that their PC can't be upgraded to Windows 10 version 1903. Microsoft explained in a support document that the external attached devices "cause an inappropriate drive reassignment" on the device, so Microsoft blocked the update when it detected devices in this scenario.

There are loads of other bug fixes for the release, even though it was treated with Microsoft's longest ever test phase for a Windows 10 release.

The cumulative update includes fixes for Internet Explorer, folder tree bugs, Night light display mode, Microsoft Game bar bugs, Bluetooth bugs, Domain Name System glitches, and screen problems.

There are also problems with apps that rely on the Windows Direct3D application programming interface (API), which is used to render complex graphics for games and video content.

There are currently two known issues with this update, including one unresolved issue related to anti-cheat software made by German-made developer BattlEye. The anti-cheat software was causing problems with version 1903 prior to it reaching general availability.

After opening games that use BattlEye, the BattlEye UI or game may display one of the error messages "Failed to start BattlEye Service" or "Failed to initialize BattlEye Service".

BattleEye has also posted a warning about issues with Windows 10 1903 but says the glitch "mainly seems to be caused by the latest NVIDIA GeForce driver version 430.39".

"We are aware of "Corrupted Memory #0" kicks that some players are currently experiencing when playing BE games on Windows 10 1903. Investigation is still ongoing, but the issue mainly seems to be caused by the latest NVIDIA GeForce driver version 430.39, although we are aware that this is not the cause for all players. Downgrading to version 425.31 or older should fix the issue for now. Alternatively you can always reinstall Windows 10 1809 to solve this. We are in touch with Microsoft and other parties to find a proper solution ASAP."

The other known issue affects Windows Sandbox, a potentially groundbreaking security feature that allows users to safely open untrusted files.

The problem is it isn't working as expected. "Windows Sandbox may fail to start with "ERROR_FILE_NOT_FOUND (0x80070002)" on devices in which the operating system language is changed during the update process when installing Windows 10, version 1903," says Microsoft.