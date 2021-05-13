Windows 10: These versions just reached end of service, no more security patches coming

Following this week's May 2021 Patch Tuesday, Microsoft has flagged that some Windows 10 versions will no longer receive security updates.

Windows 10 version 1909, aka the November 2019 Update, has reached end of life for systems with editions including Windows 10 Home, Pro, Pro for Workstations, and Pro for Education, and Windows Server 1909.

Also reaching end of life is Windows 10, version 1809. This includes all editions except Windows 10 Enterprise Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) 2019 and Windows 10 IoT Core/Enterprise 2019 LTSC, according to Microsoft.

The other version that will no longer be supported is version 1803 and Windows Server, version 1803. All editions of this version have reached end of service.

Microsoft hasn't yet released Windows 10 21H1 to mainstream users and on Tuesday released a new build (19043.985) for that branch to the Windows Insider Beta and Release Preview channels containing the latest security updates. Microsoft is expected to release 21H1 imminently. It's a minor feature release and should be simple to install for anyone on Windows 10 version 2004.

Microsoft started bumping up machines on 1903 to 1909 in November, so some users on version 1909 might have only been on this version for a few months.

"Windows Update will automatically initiate a feature update for Windows 10 consumer devices and non-managed business devices that are at, or within several months of reaching end of servicing," Microsoft said this week on its Windows message center.

"For these devices, you can choose a convenient time for your device to reboot and complete the update. This keeps your device supported and receiving the monthly updates that are critical to security and ecosystem health."

Windows 10 1803, 1809 and 1909 did get the May 2021 Patch Tuesday updates but Microsoft also reminded users that, after May 11, these versions will no longer get patches.

"Windows 10, version 1909 is at end of service on May 11, 2021 for devices running the Home, Pro, Pro for Workstation, Nano Container, and Server SAC editions," it said in release notes, adding that it will continue to support Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions. Windows 10 1909 for Enterprise and Education ends on 10 May 2022.

"After May 11, 2021, these devices will no longer receive monthly security and quality updates that contain protection from the latest security threats. To continue receiving security and quality updates, Microsoft recommends updating to the latest version of Windows 10."

It published a similar message for version 1809, adding that it will continue to support Enterprise G, HoloLens, and the LTSC editions for Client, Server, and IoT editions.

The Patch Tuesday update also installs Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser on version 1803 machines. Microsoft installed the new Edge on newer versions of Windows 10 in the April 2021 Patch Tuesday update.