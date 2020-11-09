Windows 10: Microsoft starts forcing Windows 10 1903 PCs up to version 1909, not 20H2

Securing Windows 10 PCs: What to watch out for Watch Now

With support for Windows 10 version 1903 coming to an end on December 8, Microsoft has started pushing 1903 users to Windows 10 version 1909.

As reported by Neowin, Microsoft is taking the unusual step of automatically upgrading users on version 1903 to 1909, rather than to the latest version of Windows 10, the October 2020 Update (20H2), or even its predecessor, Windows 10 2004.

Versions 1909 was a minor feature update to version 1903 and has been designed to be a quick and painless process. However, support for Windows 10 version 1909, the November 2019 Update, ends for consumers next May for Windows 10 Home and Pro users.

Historically, Microsoft has started force-upgrading users on older versions of Windows 10 around six months before a version reaches the end of support. However, for version 1903 it didn't initiate upgrades on behalf of users in that six-month timeframe, probably because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, also due to the pandemic, Microsoft extended support for Windows 10 version 1809 from May 12, 2020 to November 10, 2020.

On Friday, Microsoft published a reminder about Windows 10 version 1903's end of support on December 8.

"All editions of Windows 10, version 1903 and Windows 10 Server, version 1903 will reach end of service on December 8, 2020," it said.

"After this date, devices running these editions of Windows will no longer receive security updates. We recommend that you update these devices to a supported version as soon as possible to continue to receive monthly quality updates with security and non-security fixes."

When last month it released Windows 10 20H2, also known as the Windows 10 October 2020 Update, Microsoft made it available to 'seekers' on Windows 10 version 1903 or later.

But assuming Microsoft resumes automatic upgrades six months ahead of end of service, users on version 1909 could expect to see a forced upgrade again in the not too distant future given that version 1909 reaches end of support in May next year.