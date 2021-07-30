Windows 11 hits beta - but there's no Chat for Teams button just yet

Microsoft last week brought a Microsoft Teams chat integration to its first Windows 11 preview in the Dev Channel, and now is bringing Windows 11 to the more stable Beta channel.

But, while the Windows 11 Insider Preview for the Beta channel is Build 22000.100 — the same build number as last week's Dev Channel preview with the Teams chat button — Microsoft warns this release for Beta users doesn't include the Teams integration. The Teams chat integration in Windows 11 is a new Chat button in the taskbar (WIN+C shortcut), replacing the Skype Meet Now button in Windows 10.

"Insiders in the Beta Channel will not have Chat from Microsoft Teams. We will be looking to enable this for the Beta Channel in the coming weeks," Microsoft's Insider team explain in a blogpost.

However, Microsoft also notes that those on the Dev Channel should consider moving to the Beta Channel now if they want more stable builds of Windows 11.

Other changes that came with the Dev Channel build included the hidden icons flyout (on the lower right of the Taskbar) that was updated with Windows 11-style visual; quick access to Focus assist settings from Notification Center; and flashing app icons on the Taskbar when an action is required. The flashing app icon aims to strike a balance; grabbing a user's attention while not distracting them.

Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 on June 24 and swiftly released previews to fans enrolled in the Windows Insider Program.

ZDNet's Ed Bott has the lowdown on Microsoft's new service schedule for Windows 11, most notably that feature updates will be once a year instead of Windows 10's twice-a-year fall/spring releases.

Windows 11 gets 24 months of support for Home, Pro, Pro for Workstations, and Pro Education editions, instead of Windows 10's 18 months. It's 36 months for Enterprise and Education editions. Patch Tuesday, the second Tuesday of each month, remains in place.

Windows 11 also introduces new hardware requirements, including TMP 2.0 support for firmware security, 4GB or RAM and and 64GB of available storage. Windows 11 is available only as a 64-bit OS for 64-bit CPUs, meaning a likely end to 32-bit Windows.

Microsoft has advised the official release of Windows 11 (General Availability or GA) will arrive on new hardware in late 2021. Windows watchers expect the Windows 11 GA to arrive in October 2021.