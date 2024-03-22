'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Windows Server 2022 is on sale for $40
For those who are looking at operating systems for corporations and larger-scale companies, you might be wondering how to get the latest version of popular programs installed under budget. With so many capable operating systems out there being marked down because they're not the latest model, it's worth looking at what might serve your needs without blowing up your company's bank account.
For example, this Microsoft Windows Server 2022 Standard system is on sale for just $40 (reg. $1069). The tenth Windows Server operating system by Microsoft Corporation, this tool is designed to run business-critical workloads with advanced operational support and high-end security features.
Windows Server 2022 uses a secured-core server to filter out threats with multi-layer protection. Its advanced security features also include a faster and more secure encrypted HTTPS connection protocol, as well as industry-standard SMB AES 256 encryption. It uses the core technologies of Windows Defender System Guard and Security to add a robust protection grid to minimize firmware vulnerabilities and advanced malware threats.
Windows Server 2022 is also designed to support large and complex workloads including those like SQL Server operations. This Standard Server license comes with 48TB of memory, 64 sockets, and 2048 logical cores. It uses the power of Windows Admin Center for VM management and can connect to Azure via Azure Arc.
Considering the wider range of compatibility and interconnectivity options with other key Microsoft programs, this 2022 Microsoft Windows Server proves itself as a capable and widely worthwhile option for companies in need of a solution today.
Get this Microsoft Windows Server 2022 Standard system on sale for just $40 (reg. $1069).