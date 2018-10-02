Windows Surface Phone? New Andromeda clues spotted in Microsoft language packs

Windows fans shouldn't expect a dual-screen Microsoft Andromeda 'Surface Phone' anytime soon, if ever. But now new details about the project have emerged to give Andromeda dreamers a new straw to clutch at.

The latest breath of life to revive Andromeda speculation may just be a cruel reminder of what could have been in 2018. Equally, it could be a ray of hope that Microsoft is still secretly working on the project and is just bad at keeping secrets.

It comes from an AndromedaOS reference spotted by Italian Microsoft phone fan site, Aggiornamenti Lumia, in new Windows Language Packs available from the Microsoft Store.

As noted by Neowin, there are references to Andromeda and AndromedaOS in the names and contents of files with enough detail to support the idea that Microsoft was and possibly still is working on a dual-screen device.

The files also mention a flipping action that would automatically send a text that asks a caller to text the recipient.

And there's a file name that mentions Andromeda Composer Control, with text in the file referring to a right and left screen being in an on- or off-state.

While the features described support rumors about Microsoft's work on a dual-screen mobile device with phone functionality, sadly there's nothing there to confirm that Microsoft is still developing it for a public release this year or in the near future.

Microsoft was believed to be aiming to incorporate Andromeda into the Redstone 5 Windows 10 release, which is due out this month.

But besides organizational changes, there were still questions over whether there was enough of a market for a dual-screen mobile device to warrant a product launch.

