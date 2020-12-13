Wise Employment goes 100% mobile with hybrid cloud digital transformation

Running four in-house data centres at separate locations, which requires significant labour and resources to manage, was one of the issues Wise Employment faced up until recently.

The Australian not-for-profit (NFP) employment service also did not have direct connectivity to the cloud.

Operating its environment this way made it difficult for Wise Employment's staff to service customers without being tied to a desk. In recognising this, Wise Employment teamed up with Equinix and Telstra to overhaul its IT infrastructure.

The project saw Wise Employment consolidate its four data centres into Equinix's Melbourne IBX data centre. The NFP also spun up a hybrid cloud environment connected to Amazon Web Services via Equinix Fabric using Telstra's mobile network.

By simplifying its infrastructure, Wise created a 20% savings in power and achieved nearly AU$5 million in savings over a five-year period. Additionally, staff can set up and connect offices within two hours, while also provide job seekers support 24 hours 7 days a week.

"At Wise Employment, our passionate staff assist thousands of job seekers in finding meaningful work and establishing self-sufficiency. Our partnership with Equinix and Telstra is just one example of how we're working to empower our job seekers," Wise Employment CIO Mick Havill said.

"By achieving 100% mobility and saving millions of dollars and internal labour, we're spending more time working with customers one-on-one, collaborating with community partners and developing innovative projects that support people with disability."

Earlier this year, Equinix and Telstra further cemented their relationship, announcing that Telstra would use Equinix's Cloud Exchange Fabric to expand its programmable network (TPN) from eight markets to 38, including in North America and Europe.

Under the deal, Telstra TPN customers are able to create private, multi-cloud connections and have access to 170-plus cloud service providers including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and Google Cloud -- an increase from 60.

Back in 2014, Telstra was one of the first to sign up as a customer for Equinix's first Melbourne data centre. It is also an existing customer at Equinix's Sydney-based SY3 data centre.

