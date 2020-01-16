Telstra expands cloud connectivity to 38 markets with Equinix

Global data centre company Equinix and Australian telco Telstra have further cemented their relationship, announcing that Telstra will use Equinix's Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric) to expand its programmable network (TPN) from eight markets to 38, including in North America and Europe.

Under the deal, Telstra TPN customers will be able to create private, multicloud connections and have access to 170-plus cloud service providers including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and Google Cloud -- an increase from 60.

This latest news builds on Telstra's and Equinix's existing relationship. Back in 2014, Telstra was one of the first to sign up as a customer for Equinix's first Melbourne data centre. It is also an existing customer at Equinix's Sydney-based SY3 data centre.

Telstra also has existing deployments with Equinix in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo.

Former Equinix Asia-Pacific president Jeremy Deutsch previously told ZDNet that the company was determined to ensure that as more enterprises expand their businesses globally that the process from an infrastructure perspective could happen as seamlessly as possible.

"As we've got these organisations digitally transforming in one market, they're seeing that their services need to operate in numerous markets around the world. But the amount of delay and friction that is required to operate and launch in all these new markets is quite high," he said at the time.

"But if you can virtualise that to a point where it's a click … [and] we can get you into those new markets much more quickly and reduce the friction, it increases the innovation of your business, increase your ability to support your end-users … and you can replicate your architecture far more simply."

Last week, Equinix appointed Guy Danskine to the managing director role for Australia. He succeeds Deutsch who was promoted to lead the company's business in Asia-Pacific last July.

Danskine takes on the role after having joined Equinix nine years ago; he most recently served as senior director of the company's strategic alliances.

