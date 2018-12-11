Wix launches Ascend product suite for microbusinesses

Website-development platform provider Wix announced on Tuesday the launch of Ascend, a new product suite for small and micro business owners. The company said Ascend is designed to guide SMBs through the next steps of building a business after they've created a website.

The Ascend platform functions as all-in-one dashboard where users can set up chat widgets and automate customer outreach; utilize SEO, email marketing and social posting; and create workflows for CRM, price quotes, invoices, and other basic tasks like note-taking and reminders.

In all there are 20 products within the Ascend suite. The platform is fully integrated with a user's website and requires no third-party plug-ins. In terms of pricing, Ascend will be offered as an additional subscription for Wix customers, with tiered pricing.

"We have packaged these products within Ascend to be comprehensive, automated, and seamlessly engineered directly from the Wix platform," said Wix.com chief executive Avishai Abrahami. "With the launch of Ascend, we are expanding our market by offering management tools, marketing and promotion capabilities."

