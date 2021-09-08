Workday acquires Zimit for quote-to-cash process automation

Workday said it will acquire Zimit, a configure price quote software provider specializing in service industries.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Zimit will enable Workday to offer quote-to-cash process automation for services-based companies in media, communications and business services. Services industries have historically struggled with timely quotes because they are talent based and roles, phases and tasks all factor into rates.

In addition, the purchase of Zimit will enable Workday to better target services industries with its finance, human resources and planning applications.

Zimit already had Workday Approved Integration status and integrates with Salesforce, FinancialForce and other CRM and ERP applications.

Key Zimit features include:

A guided rules engine to generate quotes for services, products and subscriptions. Services quotes can be separate or bundled.

Automated quotes and supporting documents including statements of work, orders and terms and conditions.

Alerts to notify you about key metrics.

The deal is expected to close in the quarter ending Oct. 31.