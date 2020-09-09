Workday launches VIBE Central, VIBE Index to measure diversity and inclusion efforts

Workday is launching a dashboard that brings together a company's diversity and inclusion data, best practices content and reporting as well as tools to identify gaps in attrition, leadership and hiring.

VIBE Central, the dashboard, and VIBE Index, a metric gauging relative performance, will put diversity and inclusion snapshots in one centralized location. VIBE is acronym for Value Inclusion, Belonging, and Equity.

With VIBE Central and VIBE Index, enterprises will be able to focus on gaps in their belonging and diversity efforts.

VIBE Central tracks the following:

Hiring. Companies can understand if hiring practices are balanced or over- or under-representing a group.

Promotions including metrics to gauge inclusion and equity in succession.

Diversity of leadership at multiple levels.

Attrition of diverse talent.

Workday, which recently delivered strong second quarter results, said companies will be able to use its VIBE Index to measure belonging and equity equally to diversity and inclusion, use different elements of a person's identity to look across hiring and promotion, and evaluate for parity and equity.

Aside from gaps in parity and equity, the VIBE Index will be able to include race/ethnicity, gender, age, sexual orientation, ability/disability, class status, religion, veteran status, and cognitive diversity when measuring a company's progress.

VIBE Central will be included at no additional cost in Workday HCM this month. Workday said it will offer best practices and configuration support through February 28, 2021 to assist the first 300 Workday HCM customers implementing VIBE Central.

VIBE Index will be a services offering leveraging Workday Prism Analytics with availability in the first quarter.

