Workday launches Workday Help, Journeys, People Analytics

Workday made three new add-ons generally available aimed at improving employee experiences with HR service delivery, help during transitions and analytics to highlight trends in diversity and inclusion, retention and talent and performance.
Pete Schlampp, executive vice president of product development at Workday, said the launches are timely given return to work plans in the COVID-19 pandemic. "Businesses need to engage and support their employees during a time of COVID-19, diversity issues and remote work," said Schlampp.
The new Workday products--Workday Help, Workday Journeys and Workday People Analytics--land as enterprise technology vendors are launching services to manage a bevy of human resources functions amid hybrid work arrangements and new safety protocols during COVID-19. Workday also recently announced integration with Salesforce's Work.com platform.
Workday's new products include:
- Workday Help, an HR service delivery application, uses machine learning to drive case management for employees. Workday Help includes a personalized knowledge base and case management tools within Workday. Schlampp noted that all employee data remains within the Workday platform with contextual information.
- Workday Journeys guides employees through transitions such as a job change, promotion, onboarding and maternity leave. Schlampp said customers can create experiences that are tailored for events and topics ranging from health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and becoming a manager for the first time.
- Workday People Analytics is designed to use machine learning and analytics to surface trends in the workplace without enterprises having to devote an analyst to it. Schlampp said People Analytics is based on Workday's acquisition of Stories. The product surfaces insights on organizational composition and trends; retention and attrition without groups; diversity and inclusion data by gender, generations, race and promotion rates within groups; and talent and performance.
Here's a look at Workday People Analytics.
