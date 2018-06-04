WWDC 2018: Older iPhones, iPads will perform better on iOS 12, says Apple

Apple said that iOS 12 will double down on performance with particular attention to supporting older devices.

Apple said it is going to give some iOS love to its older devices as it focuses on performance and reliability in a bid to improve the customer experience.

If you haven't noticed upgrading iOS on an older iPhone has been downright painful.

Apple software chief Craig Federighi unveiled iOS 12 with the promise of speed boosts for iPhone 6 users. The move is key given that Apple's customer satisfaction rides with old devices as well as the new ones. Apple, like many software developers, is juggling bloated code with maintaining reverse compatibility.

ios-older-devices.jpg

Federighi said that apps launch 40 percent faster with iOS 12 with better keyboard display and faster move into camera.

"For iOS 12, we are doubling down on performance," said Federighi.

ios-12-device-supported.jpg

From a business perspective, boosting the quality of iOS on older devices is a good investment. While upgrade cycles may be stretched, Apple wants to ensure that it keeps customers in the fold, especially when the company's revenue growth is increasingly coming from services.

