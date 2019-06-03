WWDC 2019: Apple makes volume indicator a little less annoying in iOS 13

Hate the volume indicator in iOS? Apple makes it a little less annoying in iOS 13.

Hardware 2.0

When I polled iOS users asking which aspect of the user interface they hated the most, the volume indicator was right at the top of the list.

For those not familiar with what the volume indicator in iOS looks like, here it is:

img-1703.jpg

And here's what it looks like now:

That looks a bit better, but there's a lot of improvement in my opinion. However, this is an early beta, so a lot could change between now and the fall release.

What do you think? Let me know!

