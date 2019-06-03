WWDC 2019: Apple makes volume indicator a little less annoying in iOS 13

Is it possible to leave the Apple ecosystem? TechRepublic's Karen Roby asks ZDNet's Jason Perlow and Jason Cipriani if it's feasible to happily leave the Apple ecosystem after being invested in their products. Read more: https://zd.net/2XtjT4v

When I polled iOS users asking which aspect of the user interface they hated the most, the volume indicator was right at the top of the list.

For those not familiar with what the volume indicator in iOS looks like, here it is:

And here's what it looks like now:

iOS 13.0 (17A3457I) Early March build with the new Volume Indicator pic.twitter.com/YBehX8RIPZ — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) June 2, 2019

That looks a bit better, but there's a lot of improvement in my opinion. However, this is an early beta, so a lot could change between now and the fall release.

What do you think? Let me know!