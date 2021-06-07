WWDC 2021: Apple's iOS 15 FaceTime update, launch of SharePlay reflects hefty dose of Zoom envy

Apple seems a bit miffed that Zoom is a verb, and now Apple is racing to add features to FaceTime that mimic those of Zoom. The upshot: Zoom can have the business, but Apple wants a big piece of shared consumer experiences.

At the WWDC keynote, Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, outlined FaceTime updates in iOS 15 that include:

Portrait mode.

Sharing FaceTime links and even (gasp!) connecting with those Android and Windows folks over the web.

Screen sharing.

Shared experiences via a feature called SharePlay where you can listen to music and watch video with others.

An API in SharePlay that allows other apps to be integrated with FaceTime.

Sound a bit familiar? Zoom has those same features -- except, perhaps, for the entertainment app integration.

Bottom line: Apple wants FaceTime to be more in the conversation along with Zoom, and the latter has encroached on developers as well as events. You can expect a business version to be in the mix as Apple evolves FaceTime.

Here's what Apple has in mind:

