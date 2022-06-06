WWDC 2022: What's new in macOS 13 "Ventura"

The latest version of MacOS, codenamed Ventura, focuses on helping you better manage your windows, improves the OS' built-in Spotlight search, and includes revamps for Mail and Safari. The refresh also includes a new "Passkey" features designed to completely replace your passwords, and the ability to use your iPhone as a webcam.

What's new in MacOS?

apple

Spotlight

Apple claims the revamped Spotlight search is "more consistent and powerful." It now supports a "quick look" mode that can be accessed by tapping the space bar on your device, as well as pulling in results from the web.

Stage Manager

This new window management system helps you keep track of your work by creating a new overlay that lives on the left side of your display. The interface collects all of your windows into an easily-accessible set of customizable stacks. Users can also manually connect apps that they frequently use together to each other to improve their ability to quickly switch between tasks.

Stage Manager also supports a one-click method of always accessing your desktop to quickly get back to your files and folders.

Mail

Mail's revamp focuses on helping you better manage your mail sending. This includes new support for undoing sends, scheduling sends, and setting follow-up reminders. There's also an updated search interface designed to help users more easily and quickly find what they're looking for.

Safari

Apple is updating its "world's fastest browser" with improvements to power efficiency and sharing. The latter focuses on allowing users to share entire groups of tabs to collaboratively complete tasks like shopping, researching, and more. These shared tabs will update in real time, with live changes being visible to all participants.

apple

Passkeys

This feature aims to completely replace your password needs with a new "Passkey" system that lives entirely on your Apple devices. The system uses cryptographic techniques in concert with built-in TouchID and FaceID technology to lock your credentials behind biometric walls.

Passkeys will work on both websites and within apps. They'll never leave your macOS or iOS devices, and will never be transmitted over the open web. Any sharing between Apple devices will take place entirely over your local network via encrypted means.

Apple noted that it worked with the FIDO alliance to ensure widespread compatibility with non-Apple devices as well, including the ability to use Passcodes via a QR code on your iPhone.

First look: Apple's WWDC 2022 in pictures

When will the new MacOS be available?

MacOS Ventura will be available as a developer beta today, with plans for a full release this fall.