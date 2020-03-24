Wyze adds a $20 smart scale and $25 fitness band to its lineup

For an all-in total of $45, you can pick up the new Wyze Scale and Wyze Band. The two products are the first fitness-focused products from the company that, up until now, has sold smart home products.

Both products are available to order as part of the Wyze Early Access Launch through the Wyze app or the website. If you aren't quick enough to purchase either product before the early access allotment is gone, you won't have to wait too long -- the public launch is expected to happen in April.

Image: Wyze

The $24.99 Wyze Band has a 10-day battery life, Alexa built-in, sleep, step, and heart-rate tracking, and is 5ATM-rated for waterproof at up to 50m. Your current stats, along with incoming calls and alerts are shown on the AMOLED touch screen. You'll be able to use the Band to control your Wyze products, like turning a Wyze Bulb on or off, along with other smart home products linked to your Amazon Alexa account.

Image: Wyze

As for the Scale, it'll set you back $19.99. It uses Bluetooth to sync measurements to your phone, which can then be synced to either Apple Health or Google Fit. Wyze will add support for Fitbit and Samsung Health in the future. The Scale will measure 12 different metrics, including weight, body fat, lean body mass, and heart rate. There's support for up to eight different users, which the scale will auto recognize and sync to the app.

If you're quick enough, you can order the Wyze Scale right now. Otherwise, you'll have to wait until next month.