Xiaomi reveals new lifestyle products, including electric scooters, fitness band, wireless earphones

Image: Xiaomi

While Xiaomi's smartphones are not available in the US, it does have various lifestyle products that are sold through various retailers. I spent time commuting with the Mi Electric Scooter and it turned my commute into a faster and more enjoyable adventure.

Today, the company revealed a couple of new electric scooter options, a fitness band, wireless earphones, a TV stick, and a curved gaming monitor. Xiaomi is the world's fourth largest smartphone brand and its fitness bands are very popular in the wearable market.

Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 and 1S

The second generation Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 provides easy travel for up to 45km/hour at speeds up to 25km per hour. Distance and speed depends on the terrain, weight of the commuter, and weather conditions.

With the first generation scooter a smartphone was required to view speed, distance, and other data recorded by the scooter. This new one has a small built-in LCD to provide speed, riding mode, and headlight status. You can also connect via Bluetooth to your phone for more data, to perform firmware updates, and control the scooter.

The Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 has a 300W motor, double braking system, shock-absorbing pneumatic tires, and a folding design that is more compact as the handlebars now fold in. This design makes it easier for incorporating a scooter commute with a bus or train leg.

Xiaomi is also launching a more streamlined model, the Mi Electric Scooter 1S, with a range of 30km at speeds up to 25km/hour.

Image: Xiaomi

Mi Smart Band 5

The Mi Smart Bands are popular and very affordable wearables with extensive features. The new Mi Smart Band 5 has a 1.1 inch color AMOLED screen that offers 20% more viewable display than the Smart Band 4. There are 65 dynamic displays and six band color options.

It is water resistant up to 5 ATM and supports 11 exercise modes. A heart rate sensor helps capture accurate health and activity data with a battery life of up to 14 days.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic

Image: Xiaomi

Five hours of music are provided with the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic. The case provides another 15 hours with three additional charges. The earphone design is similar to the AirPods and others with a stem that extends down your ear.

A 14.2mm dynamic driver is included with in-ear detection.

Mi TV Stick

The Mi TV Stick features Android TV with integrated Google Assistant. A quad-core CPU with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage is provided in the small device.

A Bluetooth remote is also included with buttons for Google Assistant, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34"

Lastly, a new 3440x1440 pixels resolution curved display was announced with a focus on gaming. It has a 21:9 ultra-wide display and 144Hz refresh rate.