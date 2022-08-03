For those that have retainers, dentures, or just want a clean toothbrush or another item, Xiaomi just dropped an award-winning sterilizing cup set to make sure that your belongings are truly clean. Best of all, the Future Clean Ultrasonic Cleaner and UV Lighter Sanitizer Cup is also on sale at 25% off you can get the glasses for only $58.50 instead of the $78 original price tag.
You get two different glass sizes with the package -- a 450ml and a 650ml -- and a cordless power base, so you can place it right next to your bedside table in the morning and get your items clean by bedtime. Or, if you don't want to wait that long, you don't have to. The UV cups work their magic in only three minutes.
Under the hood, you'll get two Germicidal Lights operated by UV-C LED technology to keep your food-grade items clean from harmful bacteria like E. coli. Besides bacteria, it will also remove dirt and stains with UV technology to ensure your items are a true clean.
If this sounds like the perfect addition to your bedtime or morning routine, you can get the $58.50 price tag with exclusive code XIAOMI25. We recommend picking it up today, but you have until August 15 to get this great price on a handy cleaning product.