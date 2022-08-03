/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Health

Xiaomi's Ultrasonic Cleaner UV light sanitizer cup is 25% off right now

Sterilize your toothbrush, dentures, retainers, and more with the sanitizer cup. It's currently on sale with an exclusive code, saving you 25%.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
xiaomi-ultrasonic-cleanserXiaomi Ultrasonic Cleanser

For those that have retainers, dentures, or just want a clean toothbrush or another item, Xiaomi just dropped an award-winning sterilizing cup set to make sure that your belongings are truly clean. Best of all, the Future Clean Ultrasonic Cleaner and UV Lighter Sanitizer Cup is also on sale at 25% off you can get the glasses for only $58.50 instead of the $78 original price tag.

Xiaomi Ultrasonic Cleaner & UV Light Sanitizer Cup

 $58.5 at Wellbots

You get two different glass sizes with the package -- a 450ml and a 650ml -- and a cordless power base, so you can place it right next to your bedside table in the morning and get your items clean by bedtime. Or, if you don't want to wait that long, you don't have to. The UV cups work their magic in only three minutes.

Under the hood, you'll get two Germicidal Lights operated by UV-C LED technology to keep your food-grade items clean from harmful bacteria like E. coli. Besides bacteria, it will also remove dirt and stains with UV technology to ensure your items are a true clean.

If this sounds like the perfect addition to your bedtime or morning routine, you can get the $58.50 price tag with exclusive code XIAOMI25. We recommend picking it up today, but you have until August 15 to get this great price on a handy cleaning product.

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money

Apple
The 8 best iPhone models of 2022
iphone-12-models.png

The 8 best iPhone models of 2022

iPhone
Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling
screen-shot-2022-07-18-at-5-18-46-pm.png

Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling

Business